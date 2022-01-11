The January transfer window is 11 days old and Sunderland have already made one signing after right-back Trai Hume signed at the Stadium of Light from Linfield.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Black Cats but has been tipped for a big future in football.

Sunderland, however, have been linked with another youngster.

HAMILTON, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 07: Ryan Kent of Rangers has an attempt at goal whilst under pressure from Jamie Hamilton of Hamilton Academical during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Hamilton Academical and Rangers at Hope CBD Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Hamilton, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Wearsiders and Middlesbrough are among a number of clubs interested in Hamilton Academical defender Jamie Hamilton.

That’s according to a report by football website TEAMtalk.

Hamilton, 19, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent this summer.

That means he can sign for a club on a pre-contract this winter and move in the summer.

However, Hamilton may want to cash in on the youngster now so the Scottish club can add some cash to their coffers instead of losing him for free.

Reports also suggest that Hamilton is wanted Premier League clubs Liverpool, Brighton, Brentford, Newcastle and Burnley.

In the EFL, Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool have also been credited with an interest, alongside Scottish Premiership sides Celtic, Hibernian and Aberdeen.

Hamilton has featured throughout Scotland’s youth sides and has been tipped for big things.

Hamilton is a product of the academy at Accies and was a key player for them at various youth levels before breaking into their first team in 2019.