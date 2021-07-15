Sunderland transfer latest as rivals in League One eye Ipswich Town midfielder and ex-loanee finds new club

The Black Cats have concluded contract extensions for Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.

Sunderland have announced the signing of former Huddersfield Town attacker Alex Pritchard and ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans.

Fans on Wearside, however, are still waiting for news on the fate of out-of-contract left-back Denver Hume.

Former Sunderland man Brendan Galloway may have found a new club

Here we take you through some of the more interesting stories that you may have missed today:

MK Dons eyeing Ipswich Town midfielder

MK Dons have agreed to sign Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop.

That’s according to Football Insider.

Teddy Bishop could be set for an Ipswich Town exit this summer.

Bishop, who has also attracted interest from Portsmouth and Lincoln City this summer, is set to move to Stadium:MK on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old is a product of Ipswich Town’s academy but looks set to depart as manager Paul Cook eyes promotion to the Championship.

The Tractor boys recently concluded the signing of the highly-rated Scott Fraser with the Suffolk club in the middle of a squad overhaul.

Sunderland making progress in striker pursuit

Sunderland are ‘thought to be making progress’ on signing a new striker.

That’s according to a report by The Athletic, the same outlet who first broke the news of Corry Evans’ move to Wearside.

The Black Cats are in the hunt for a replacement for 31-goal forward Charlie Wyke, who has left the club for League One rivals Wigan Athletic after his contract expired at the end of the season.

Head coach Lee Johnson currently only has Will Grigg and Ross Stewart to chose from in terms of an out-and-out number nine.

Former Sunderland loanee in contract talks with League One rivals

Ryan Lowe has confirmed he is in contract talks with Plymouth Argyle trialist and former Sunderland loanee Brendan Galloway.

The former Everton man joined the Wearsiders on loan from Everton in the summer of 2017 as the Black Cats prepared for life in the Championship under Simon Grayson.

The defender could do nothing to halt Sunderland’s slide into League One, making just a handful of appearances during his time in the North East

Of the trial, Lowe said: “He has been fantastic, he has got on with his business. We have spoken to Brendan and we will hopefully look to do something with him in the next few days.

“He has come here and worked his socks off. It’s only right that we reward it.

“So we are in discussions with Bren now and we will continue that over the next few days.”

Lowe continued: “He has loved it here, he has loved his time with us. He has never missed a day’s training.

“His attitude is different class, from where he has been and how he has had to drop back down the levels.

“I can’t complain, he has been fantastic. We will hopefully have some good news over the next few days with him.”

