Team and injury news as South Shields prepare for Stalybridge Celtic clash

The Mariners defeated Mickleover 3-0 at 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday as they made their long-awaited return to competitive action in stylish fashion.

They must now forego home comforts as they hit the road to Manchester and bid to overcome a Celtic side which was beaten 3-2 at Nantwich Town on the opening day.

It will be the first meeting between Shields and Stalybridge since February 2020, when the teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Bower Fold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields FC are in action on Tuesday evening.

The Mariners' tormentor that day was none other than Darius Osei, who went on to join the club within days of striking two goals against them.

Osei started this season in fine form, playing an integral role in Saturday's win over Mickleover.

It was an afternoon which pleased manager Graham Fenton, but he insists his team has plenty to work on heading into their second league fixture, which will be followed by another away trip on Saturday to Witton Albion.

Fenton said: "We were really pleased with the performance and result on Saturday, but it's just one game and you certainly don’t win a league in the first game of the season.

"We’ve got two away games on the trot now and it’s not going to be easy at either place.

“Stalybridge will be decent and we’ll have to be at our best to get anything out of the game.

"Every match in this league is a challenge and we relish those tests.

"We’re going to go all out to try to win all three points again.”

Shields are expected to be without captain Robert Briggs for about a week after he picked up a slight hamstring injury in the game against Mickleover.

They should have an otherwise strong squad to choose from on Tuesday, though, as they look to make it two wins from two.

Kick-off at Bower Fold - which has a post code of SK15 2RT - is at 7.45pm.

Admission prices are £10 for adults, £6 for concessions and £2 for under-17s, and although supporters can pay at the gate, tickets are also available to purchase in advance from Stalybridge's website.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative non-league coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.