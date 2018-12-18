10 of the best festive fixtures you won't want to miss from the Premier League, Championship and SPL

The 10 festive fixtures that you won't want to miss in the Premier League, Championship and SPFL

Christmas is about spending time with your family and friends - however for any football fan, the festive schedule is certainly one that fails to be ignored.

From title clashes, derbies and some of the biggest names in UK football, the football festive rota is again, not one to be missed. We looked at 10 festive matches, streamed live on your TV, that you won't want to miss - so be sure to pop these dates in your diaries:

Saturday, December 22, 2018. Kick-off: 5:30pm on BT Sports. Manchester United's first game since Jose Mourinho's sacking.

1. Cardiff City v Manchester United

Sunday, December 23, 2018. Kick-off: 1:30pm on Sky Sports. Clash between two of the Championship's biggest clubs, who both have aspiration of promotion to the Premier League.

2. Aston Villa v Leeds United

Saturday, December 29, 2018. Kick-off: 12:30pm on Sky Sports. Second Old Firm game of the season. Need I say more?

3. Rangers v Celtic

Saturday, December 29, 2018. Kick-off: 5:30pm on BT Sports. Two of the 'big six' meet at Anfield with Liverpool hoping to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League while Arsenal target a top 4 place.

4. Liverpool v Arsenal

