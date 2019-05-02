The 13 free agent ex-England internationals Newcastle United could sign this summer
404 caps, 58 goals, and a fine haul of club trophies between them, here's the ex-England internationals up for grabs when the transfer window opens.
Which of these Three Lions veterans would you to see the Magpies sign this summer?
1. Leighton Baines - Everton
Everton legend Leighton Baines has been replaced by new signing Lucas Digne this season, and if the Toffees don't decide to extend his contract, he'll be out the door in June. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Now here's a name you probably haven't heard in a while! Micah Richards is out of contract with Villa in the summer, after struggles with injury and fitness. Still, he's only 30, and there must be a manager out there who can get him back to his former self. (Photo credit:OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
Liverpool workhouse James Milner might not be the life and soul of the party, but he's an absolute underrated gem. The former Leeds United man is out of contract in the summer, but the Reds will surely rectify that pronto. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Despite being Chelsea captain, Gary Cahill has barely featured for Maurizio Sarri's side this season. He's set to be off the books at the end of the season, but again, there's some hefty wage demands to be met there. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)