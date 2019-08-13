.

The 14 major rule changes Newcastle United fans need to know about this season

Week one of the season has been and gone already and there were a number of VAR controversies.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 16:45

Newcastle United’s defeat to Arsenal, however, largely went by without any major incidents. Yet, not only has there been the introduction of VAR there are also a number of rule changes which have also been implemented. Changes which fans should know about. Scroll through to get yourself familiar with the tweaks.

1. Handball (1)

A free kick will be awarded if the ball goes into the goal after touching an attacking player’s hand/arm even if accidental.

2. Handball (2)

If a player gains control/possession of the ball after it has touches their hand/arm and then scores, or creates a goal-scoring opportunity a free-kick will be awarded.

3. Handball (3)

A free-kick or penalty will be awarded if the ball touches a player’s hand/arm which has made their body unnaturally bigger.

4. Handball (4)

If the ball touches a player’s hand/arm when it is above their shoulder (unless the player has deliberately played the ball which then touches their hand/arm) a penalty or free-kick will be given.

