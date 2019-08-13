The 14 major rule changes Newcastle United fans need to know about this season
Week one of the season has been and gone already and there were a number of VAR controversies.
By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 16:45
Newcastle United’s defeat to Arsenal, however, largely went by without any major incidents. Yet, not only has there been the introduction of VAR there are also a number of rule changes which have also been implemented. Changes which fans should know about. Scroll through to get yourself familiar with the tweaks.