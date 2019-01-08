Footballers

The hair loss XI: These are the footballing stars who have all undergone hair transplants

Former Sunderland boss Peter Reid underwent a hair transplant last year, but which other well-known footballers coaches and pundits have also gone under the knife to get a new head of hair?

These 11 footballing stars have all received hair transplants.

Retired English professional football goalkeeper, Richard Lee, received a hair transplant from Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) in 2013.

1. Richard Lee

Former Sunderland player Micky Gray underwent hair transplant surgery live on the internet at Farjo in Manchester in 2012.

2. Micky Gray

Former Premier League football player Jason McAteer, underwent hair transplant surgery in Manchester in 2017.

3. Jason McAteer

In 2017, Burnley striker Ashley Barnes also received hair transplant surgery.

4. Ashley Barnes

Page 1 of 3