The Sports Direct signs at Newcastle United are coming down – here's why

The Sports Direct signs at St James’s Park have been removed – but not for the reason you might think.

Takeover talk has been rife at Newcastle United for almost a fortnight, with a number of groups, most prominent of which is led by Sheikh Khaled and the Bin Zayed Group, showing an interest in acquiring the Magpies from current owner Mike Ashley.

And as pictures emerged on social media of the owner’s company signs being taken down, it sent the United fanbase into overdrive, so desperate is the thirst for information on any potential new ownership.

READ MORE: Newcastle fans have long mocked Sunderland’s pink seats, but does St James’s Park need a facelift?

But the Gazette has learned the taking down of the signs is simply part of routine housekeeping, with St James’s Park undergoing a summer clean ahead of the return of Premier League football in August.

Another image circulating online shows United’s directors box in the Milburn Stand being revamped, with flooring and seats removed.

The club insist this also forms part of Newcastle’s ongoing improvement scheme, which last year included work to make the ground more accesible to supporters.

The Gazette has been told the club has spent a seven-figure sum on St James’s Park improvements in the last 12 months.