The Black Cats ran out 2-0 winners against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday and will face Harrogate Town and York City this week.

Sunderland have announced the signings Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle so far alongside contract extensions for Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.

Lee Johnson is still waiting for news on the out-of-contract Denver Hume as he mulls over fresh terms on Wearside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

However, further reinforcements are expected at the Stadium of Light in the coming weeks.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds this morning:

Steve Howey delivers Matt Crooks to Sunderland verdict

Steve Howey has stated that Sunderland have a good chance of attracting Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks.

The Black Cats have been linked with a deal for the 27-year-old.

And speaking to The Transfer Tavern, ex-Newcastle United midfielder Howey chimed in.

“If there’s one thing that Sunderland have got going for them, fair enough, they might be paying fortunes, but they’ve got a magnificent stadium, fantastic fans and to play at the Stadium of Light in a packed house, which could be what it’s going to be, you know, that for me would certainly be a turn on, if you want to look at that.

“You know for a fact, you could be at the start of something which could be an amazing journey for someone to progress on if you just get a couple of quality players in.”

All of the latest transfer gossip from around the web

Stoke City are not prepared Accrington Stanley’s £2 million valuation of striker Dion Charles according to online reports. The Potters have been linked with a summer swoop for the 25-year-old as Michael O’Neill looks to add a further cutting edge to his striking options next season. (Various)

Sunderland are chasing a ‘couple of fullbacks’ during the last months of the transfer window. That’s according to journalist Alan Nixon, who shared an update on Twitter. (The Sun)

Nixon also states that Eric Lichaj is no longer training with Sunderland. The former Leeds United free agent had been on trial at the Stadium of Light. (The Sun)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.