Tim Krul responds to cheeky tweet
Tim Krul has responded to a cheeky tweet from Whitley Warriors – after Petr Cech made his debut for an ice hockey club.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 12:30 pm
Ex-Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech saved two penalties on his Guildford Phoenix debut against Swindon Wildcats yesterday.
The Warriors tweeted: “Whitley Warriors confirm they are not in talks to sign Tim Krul.”
Ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper Krul, now at Norwich City, replied: “Shame, as I would’ve been up for that.”
Sean and Matty Longstaff’s father David is player-coach of the Warriors.