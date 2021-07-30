Tom Devitt eager to progress up the non-league pyramid with ambitious Hebburn Town

Hebburn Town defender Tom Devitt. (Photo credit: Sean Harrison)

The Hornets entertain Devitt’s former club Blyth Spartans on Saturday afternoon as they continue their preparations for a first ever season in the Northern Premier League.

Kevin Bolam’s side will head into their meeting with the National League club on the back of a progressive pre-season campaign and confidence is high around the club that they can challenge at a higher level.

Devitt grabbed his first goal for Hebburn in last weekend’s Cleator Cup win at West Auckland Town and he revealed that a desire to progress was one of the key factors in his decision to join the club.

He told the Gazette: “From the outside looking in, when I was up in Scotland, Hebburn is a club that is only going in one direction and nothing I have seen since I joined has suggested otherwise.

“The players that have been attracted to the club, the ground developments, it’s definitely an exciting time for the club.

“I wanted to be part of that and I enjoying my football again at a club that wants to progress.

“You can sense the excitement and the winning mentality here – the club has all of that.

“We are hungry to carry that on and carry this club up the leagues.

“That’s the sort of club I wanted to be involved in and that was the biggest attraction for me.”

The addition of former Stranraer centre-back Devitt brings experience of a higher-level after he spent time with National League North duo Blyth Spartans and Gateshead earlier in his career.

The 25-year-old defender insisted that the Hornets have “nothing to fear” as they take their first steps as a Northern Premier League club.

“Why can’t we go higher in the leagues?

“Everything is in place or is being put in place to do so.

“There is good backing from the club, there are strong players being attracted and we have a professional coaching staff.

“Yes, it’s a tough league we are going into, it will be difficult, but we have nothing to fear.

“We can and will give it a really good go.”

