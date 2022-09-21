'Tough draw' - South Shields FC fans react to Marske United draw in the FA Cup

South Shields FC manager Kevin Phillips.

It is the fourth time the sides have been drawn together, with all three previous ties being won by Marske.

Last year the North Yorkshire side came out 3-0 victors over the Mariners in the second qualifying round, but were eventually knocked out in the fourth qualifying round by Gateshead.

Shields will travel to Mount Pleasant for a league fixture on the Tuesday, before playing hosts in the cup clash on the Saturday.

There has been some mixed reaction amongst fans, with some saying they are “not frightened” of their opponents – but the general consensus is it will be a tough tie.

The Mariners’ shirt sponsor, the Pulman Group, had this to say: “Fantastic to be drawn at home. Looking forward to it already.”

One of the club’s unofficial fan groups, All Things Mariners, were less optimistic, saying: “That’s a tough draw, but glad it’s at home.”

Facebook user Ian Burn shared a similar sentiment: “This is a pig of a tie. However, to progress in any tournament you will have to win some tough games. Wouldn’t shock me if BBC pick this for online coverage.”

In every round the BBC pick at least one game to show live, which is a great way to get more eyes and attention on the club.