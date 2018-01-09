Transfer rumours - Interest grows in Newcastle United's Aleksandar Mitrovic, Jonjo Shelvey could exit plus Man City, Arsenal & Liverpool make the headlines

Reports in France suggest Bordeaux are interested in taking Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic across the Channel.

But the French outfit fear any deal could prove too pricey, whether as a loan or permanent deal. Reports also suggest it could be difficult for Ligue 1 side to match his Magpies wages.

Transfer rumours

United boss Rafa Benitez is willing to allow outcast Mitrovic to leave in this window, but wants a replacement lined up before allowing the Serbian international to depart.

Rafa Benitez realistic about Newcastle’s chances of doing ‘difficult’ transfer deals

Man City are set to make a fresh bid for Alexis Sanchez. Pep Guardiola's men believe the Gunners will allow the Chilean to leave this month. (Guardian)

Arsenal will let Sanchez leave if they receive close to £30m and would want a deal to be completed early enough to allow them to sign a replacement. (Mirror)

Sources close to Sanchez believe he could be a Manchester City player within a week. (Independent)

Arsenal have made Monaco's Thomas Lemar their number one target to replace Sanchez.(Mirror)

For all the latest NUFC transfer news

Leonardo Jardim, Monaco manager, has not ruled out selling Lemar this month. (L'Equipe - in French)

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic who wants to leave following the arrival of Philippe Coutinho. (Diariogol - in Spanish)

French midfielder Francis Coquelin could depart Arsenal this month, with West Ham interested. (Mirror)

Valencia are also in talks with Arsenal over Coquelin. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish)

Chelsea have stalled on a move for Juventus' Brazil international Alex Sandro because the Italian club want about £60m for the full-back. (Telegraph)

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane says he is happy at the club but they must start to win trophies in order to keep him. (Star)

Leicester are willing to allow striker Kelechi Iheanacho to leave this month, despite only signing the Nigerian in August for £25m. (Sun)

West Ham are interested in Anderlecht's £20m-rated Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker. (Nieuwsblad - in Belgian)

West Ham are closing in on Newcastle and England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey in a £12m deal. (Express)

Juventus will not sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as Paris St-Germain are willing to pay up to 170m euros (£150m) for the Serb, who also interests Manchester United. (Il BiancoNero - in Italian)

Championship club Cardiff City are interested in signing 27-year-old English striker Gary Madine from Bolton. (Wales Online)

Swansea are among the clubs interested in Fulham full-back Ryan Fredericks. (Wales Online)

Derby County are in talks with manager Gary Rowett over a new contract. The 43-year-old is being considered as a successor to Mark Hughes at Stoke. (Telegraph)