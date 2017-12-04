Transfer rumours - Newcastle goalkeeper hunt latest, January striker departure plus Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton make the headlines

Newcastle United summer target Kiko Casilla is likely to be allowed to leave for free in January - but a move for Porto's Iker Casillas, linked in the Portuguese press, is unlikely.

Spanish outlet AS claim Casilla, linked to the Magpies by Marca last week, will be free to leave Real Madrid next month, which could alert United. But a move for former Real man Casillas, are at this stage unlikely due to the player's wages. For this and more, see below...