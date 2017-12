Newcastle United are favourites to sign Islam Slimani on loan from Leicester City, and are also reportedly close to sealing a similar deal for Chelsea's Kenedy.

Both players were on Rafa Benitez's radar in the summer and with the Magpies manager eyeing at least three players in the January market, the duo could be set to be parachuted in to aid United's fight against the drop. For this and more rumours, see below...