Let's be honest, football and fashion rarely go hand in hand. However, a delightful thread of Tweets linking David Bowie's outfits to League One football has been going down a storm on Twitter

Twitter user Hannah Al-Othman dug into Bowie's extensive archive of outrageous outfits to find pieces with an uncanny resemblance to some of the kits warn by League One sides this season, have peek at some of the best below...