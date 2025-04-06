'Very poor' - Jarrow boss unhappy after Newcastle University loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jarrow suffered a narrow away defeat at Northern League Division Two rivals Newcastle University.

Kennie Malia believes Jarrow were punished for a very poor performance as their Northern League Division Two title hopes were all but ended by an away defeat at Newcastle University.

The Perth Green outfit received an unexpected boost when title favourites and current leaders Horden CW suffered a shock home defeat against Sunderland RCA on Friday night - and that meant Jarrow could move within three points of the frontrunners with a win at Essity Park. However, a Kane Morris goal that came just a minute after Jarrow forward Ryan Hardie saw an effort ruled out for offside proved to be the difference between the two sides when the full-time whistle was blown.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Reflecting on the defeat, Malia told The Gazette: “It was very poor overall from us today to be honest. The pitch was so poor and you were lucky if you could see two passes put together all game if I'm honest. I think it was very even for most of the game. We had a goal disallowed for offside from what looked like it would have been a great goal and then a minute later they go to the other end and mixup at the back means they score. It’s fine margins that have decided the game.”

Malia’s men will now focus on the final home game of the season when Billingham Town visit Perth Green next Saturday before the curtain comes down on the regular campaign with a trip to Ryton and Crawcrook Albion seven days later.

