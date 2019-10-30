Jonjo Shelvey.

Steve Bruce will be without the suspended Sean Longstaff for Newcastle United’s game against West Ham United on Saturday.

Shelvey is pushing for a recall to the midfield at the London Stadium

However, Bruce, the club’s head coach, also has Isaac Hayden back from a three-game ban.

Shelvey has long been linked with a move to West Ham, and the Romford-born player revealed he had once been “close” to signing for the club after this season’s Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester City.

“I just want to be part of the squad,” said the 27-year-old. “I get labelled that I'm a sulker, and that I'm not part of this team. I'm part of this team. I get paid by this football club. I'll do what the manager tells me to do and what the hierarchy tell me to do.

“I'm not one to do loads and loads of interviews. You won't find me on social media – I'm not interested in all that. Let people do the talking.

“I've not once stated that I want to leave this club. I was close to leaving to go to West Ham but it never came – the club said ‘no’ to it. I'm happy here, I love living in the city. My kids go to school here – they love it. The oldest one is starting to talk like a Geordie. My youngest one was born up here."