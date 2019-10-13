What Matty Longstaff did on his weekend off
Matty Longstaff popped up at Heaton Stannington to celebrate Non-League Day.
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 12:00 pm
The Newcastle United midfielder – who scored in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Manchester United – was in a 257 crowd for a 5-1 win over Carlisle City.
And the Northern League club tweeted: “The most popular figure at the Grounsell today.
“And a cracking young lad who enjoys scoring winners against Man Utd.”
Longstaff, 19, is in line for a new contract at Newcastle.