Is this what Mike Ashley said to Ed Woodward?
Mike Ashley had something to say to Ed Woodward at St James’s Park, according to a report.
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 09:52 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th October 2019, 09:53 am
Newcastle United’s owner, the subject of fan protests, reportedly greeted Manchester United’s under-fire executive vice-chairman with a grin and and out-stretched hand in the boardroom.
Ashley, according to The Athletic, joked: “The most unpopular man in football meets the second most unpopular man in football.”
The two clubs met at St James’s Park before the international break.