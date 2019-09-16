Win free tickets for England Lionesses vs Brazil at the Riverside Stadium
England Women’s record-breakers will make their eagerly-anticipated return to home soil at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium next month – and here’s your chance to be there.
After the Lionesses’ World Cup semi-final against eventual winners the USA attracted 11.7million domestic TV viewers in July – an unprecedented audience for women's football in the UK – it’s no surprise tickets have been flying out the door for Brazil’s visit to Teesside on Saturday, October 5 (ko 12.45pm).
The north of England has proved a hotbed for women’s football talent, producing the likes of skipper Steph Houghton (born in Durham), Jill Scott (Sunderland), Carly Telford (Newcastle), Demi Stokes (South Shields), Lucy Bronze (Berwick-upon-Tweed), Beth Mead (Whitby), Rachel Daly (Harrogate), Lucy Staniforth (York) and Georgia Stanway (Barrow-in-Furness).
This will be Phil Neville’s side’s first home match since their fourth-place finish at France 2019 and we’ve teamed up with The Football Association to offer you the chance to be part of a bumper Riverside crowd.
We’ve got two family tickets up for grabs, which each include two adult and two concession tickets. To enter please email richard.mennear@jpimedia.co.uk with your name, postal address and mobile phone number by Thursday, September 19 5pm.
Tickets for the visit of the South American champions are priced £7.50 adults (advanced rate) and just £1 concessions. After September 18, standard adult tickets are £10.
Interest in the women’s national team has never been higher, with over 65,000 tickets already sold for the Lionesses’ following fixture against Germany at Wembley on November 9 (ko 5.30pm).
Neville said: “I’m delighted we’ll be playing in the North East, a real footballing hotbed that has produced so many of our players over the years. Brazil will provide a different test to the other games we have lined up and it is always a special occasion when our two countries meet.”
England will be hoping to make it three successive wins inside a year against Brazil. Mead’s strike earned a 2-1 victory at the SheBelieves Cup in the USA in February, just four months after Fran Kirby grabbed the only goal of the game at Notts County.