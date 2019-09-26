Here's how EVERY player Newcastle United sold or loaned over the summer is faring so far this season

Here's a look at how every player to leave St James' Park is getting on so far this season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how they’re faring...
1. Freddie Woodman - Swansea City - Loan
The ex-England U21 star is finally getting some game time, and he's had an excellent season with the Swans so far, who are joint top of the Championship. He's earned himself four clean sheets, too. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Photo: Jan Kruger
2. Mohamed Diame - Al Ahli - Free transfer
Now plying his trade in the Qatari top tier, the ex-Senegal international's new club have won two and lost two so far this season, and Diame has been a regular member of the starting XI. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Photo: Alex Broadway
3. Joselu - Alaves - Transfer
After a fairly underwhelming couple of seasons with the Magpies, the 29-year-old was shipped off to La Liga side Alaves for a relatively low fee. He's got the season off to a flyer, with two goals and two MOTM awards to boot. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Photo: Ian MacNicol
4. Ayoze Perez - Leicester City - Transfer
The Foxes have started the 2019/20 campaign brightly, and will be pushing for a European qualification spot at the tail end of the season. Perez, however, has been less than impressive, failing to register a goal or assist in seven outings. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Photo: Alex Pantling
