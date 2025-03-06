International Women’s Day: Hannah plans to keep her lifetime passion for greyhound racing in the family

Greyhound racing celebrates its 100th anniversary in the UK in 2026, and one enthusiast of the sport is challenging stereotypes that a place trackside is for older men and flat caps.

Hannah Fenwick has been going racing at Brough Park – one of three greyhound racing venues in the north east – since before she could walk.

The 23-year-old is the daughter of champion trainer Jimmy Fenwick and has worked as a kennel hand since leaving school at the family’s kennels in Ashington where they live.

To mark International Women’s Day, Hannah hopes to bin age-old assumptions that the industry is male dominated and instead champion the roles of the thousands of women employed in the sport.

“I think it’s easy for people to assume greyhound racing is a sport for older men wearing their flat caps,” said Hannah. “But that couldn’t be further from the reality, especially today.

“Without us women, the sport would be lost! When you add up the trainers, kennel hands, the team at the stadium including all hospitality staff who make a race day what it is – there’s probably a 50-50 split.

“Not every sport can say that, and it’s something we should all be proud of.”

A typical day for Hannah begins at the kennels at 7am. After turning all greyhounds out into their paddocks, all kennels are cleaned before the dogs are fed and groomed each day to ensure optimal health.

Walking and galloping jobs are shared between the team while racing is often a seven-day-a-week responsibility with the Fenwick family frequently travelling as far south as Kent, Oxford and Northamptonshire to race their greyhounds.

Hannah’s earliest memory trackside is watching Mario Gomez run in the 2009 Classic at Sunderland Greyhound Stadium. And she’s dreaming of stepping onto the top of the podium later this year with kennel star Wicky Ned who is being aimed at the English Greyhound Derby, worth £125,000 to the winner.

“My dad has been so successful, and I do look up to him,” said Hannah. “I’d love to take over one day when he decides to hang up his leads, although that will be a while away yet.

“The greyhounds themselves are what get me out of bed each morning. You have to love the dogs to do this job, it’s early starts and late finishes – and I’m one of the lucky ones as I’ll take a day off on a Wednesday.

“Thursday is meant to be a day off too, but I always end up going racing.

“If you put the hours in and give the greyhounds all the attention they need, they’ll put their heart and soul into their racing. Greyhound racing is my life – I love it, and to be honest I’d be lost without it.”

Greyhound racing at Newcastle Stadium runs every Thursday evening, plus Friday and Saturday afternoons. Further information is available via the website.