Lowther stars as Marsden surge past Bill Quay

Marsden produced a majestic performance when they claimed a seven-wicket victory at Bill Quay in Division One of the Readers Durham Cricket League.

The home side could only muster 89 all out, with Steven Neilson claiming 5-33 and Paul Snaith 3-24.

In reply, the visitors scored 95-3, with David Lowther leading the way when he bashed out 52 not out.

Boldon CA are fourth, following their Division Two abandoned game at home to Ushaw Moor.

Boldon batted first and made 158 all out, with opener David Johnston scoring 37 runs and Karl Bellerby hitting 45.

Mike Thorpe was the outstanding bowler, taking 3-7 off 12 overs.

The visitors were 27-0, when the rain came and finished play for the day.

Whitburn’s Dukes ECB NEPL Premier Division game at Stockton fell foul to the weather, with the Villagers given a big target to chase down.

The Teessiders totalled 217-9, with Kevin Ward making 36.

Matthew Gill top scored with 63, which included 11 fours, while Joe Hewison made 59 from 56 balls, which included eight fours.

Kieran Waterson the pick of the bowling returning figures of 4-47.

In reply, Whitburn were 40-0 when the rain came along.

In the First Division, Brandon returned to the top of the league, with a ‘winning draw’ at home to South Shields.

They smashed 200-3 declared off just 26 overs, with Karl Turner making 33, Gordon Muchall 79 not out, off 57 balls, with eight fours and five sixes.

Stephen Humble thumped 61 not out from 56 balls, which included 11 fours and a six.

South Shields struggled throughout their innings and made just 82-9 from 26.4 overs, before the rain came.

Karl Turner left with figures of 4-29 and Stephen Humble 3-25.