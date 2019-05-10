Ex-Newcastle United winger signs new deal with Hebburn Town

Former Newcastle United youngster Jack Robson has put pen-to-paper on a contract with Hebburn Town.

The young winger joined the Hornets last October and went on to score seven goals in 24 appearances during his first season with the club.

His late-season form was a key factor in the Hornets impressive second-placed finish in the Northern League Division One table and he has now been rewarded with a contract for the new season.

The deal is the first completed by new Hornets boss Kevin Bolam and he expressed his delight at securing the services of a player he called “an exciting talent”.

Bolam told the Gazette “It was one of my top priorities to get Jack on a contract.

“I have other areas of the team to sort out too, so I am talking to players, but getting Jack’s future sorted was very high on the list

“I have known Jack since he was 10 and he’s always been a talented young lad.

“He is a very exciting talent and he is the sort of player that supporters enjoy watching.

“I am looking forward to working with him again because he was with the reserves for a spell last season and I know what he brings to any side.

“He finished last season in great form, and he became a key part of the starting eleven week-in, week-out.

“He comes from a good family and they are level-headed people that will keep his feet on the ground, which is a big thing for any young player.

“He can now focus on his football, relax and enjoy his summer, and come back ready to go in pre-season.”

Meanwhile, the Hornets are close to confirming their pre-season fixtures and in talks with a number of clubs from higher up the league pyramid with a view to arranging friendlies.

The club have also confirmed the appointment of Brian Johnson as their new Reserve team manager.

Johnson fills the vacancy left by Bolam’s appointment as first-team manager and he will work alongside current backroom staff Dave Simpson, Tony Robinson and Joe Donaghy.