Ex-Sunderland Ladies boss Mick Mulhern named as new assistant at Hebburn Town

Former Sunderland Ladies manager Mick Mulhern has been named as new assistant manager at Hebburn Town.

New Hornets boss Kevin Bolam has moved quickly to appoint Mulhern, who spent last season as assistant manager and manager of their Northern League Division One rivals Whitley Bay.

The duo will now look to work together to help the club go one better than last season’s second placed finish in the Northern League’s top tier.

Bolam has already been hard at work talking to his squad and made his first move to get promising winger Jack Robson on a contract.

His next priority was to find an experienced assistant and it was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Mulhern was his choice.

Bolam said “I spoke to Mick at length about football in general, but also the project here at Hebburn Town, and straightaway we were sharing the same philosophies of how we'd like the lads to play and set up, so you could say an instant connection.

“Mick is a great coach with lots of ability and holds his A License.

“He really wants to concentrate on the coaching side of football, as that's where his passion lies, and he will obviously assist me in the day to day management decisions at the club.

“So, it's an ideal fit for what the club and I are looking for.

Mulhern forged a fine reputation during his time with Sunderland Ladies and he played a key role in the development of England stars like Jill Scott and Steph Houghton.

He spent time as assistant manager of the Three Lions under-23s side and was also head of coaching and development at Jarrow Roofing.

He will now turn his attention towards his new role with the Hornets and he revealed that he is looking forward to helping the club continue their recent progression.

“I'm a South Tyneside lad, so it makes my involvement that little extra special by supporting and working with a team in the immediate area,” he explained.

“The club have been steadily improving over the recent seasons and they have a great project here so I'm happy to be part of the football side.

“We have a great squad already here, with some very good players.

“We know we need to strengthen in some positions and Kev and I will be working hard to make sure we do just that in the coming days and weeks”