Leslie helps A team beat B side in battle of South Hylton in Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League

Snooker

This week in the Danby Autos Sunderland Snooker League, it was a club battle between leaders South Hylton A and third placed South Hylton B.

A 22 break saw Norman Leslie start the first frame strongly only for a missed yellow to prove costly as an excellent 27 clearance saw Bobby Boyce pinch the frame 56-46.

Mark Bell quickly levelled the match beating John Harrison 75-40 before breaks of 21 and 22 helped Adam Smith move the A team into the lead beating Tony Hazard 71-57.

Graham Rutland potted well to beat Ian Stewart 68-23 before teaming up with Adam Smith to win the pairs beating Ian Stewart/Paul Buckley on the final black 55-53 for the 4-1 win.

Boldon CA travelled to Glendale and started well with Graeme Ablett winning the first frame against Tommy Gwyn 55-46 before John Danby levelled the match winning the second frame against Michael Grieveson 66-18.

Derek White moved Boldon back into the lead winning a close third frame against John Wiseman on the final black 64-63 but Paul Atkinson again levelled the match dominating the fourth frame against John Smith 67-18. In the pairs a lucky blue helped John Cox/Michael Grieveson win Boldon the match beating Frank McParlin/Paul Atkinson 48-37 for the 3-2 win.

Seaham Conservatives B welcomed Mill View and got off to a good start with Tony Grimes winning the first frame against Norman Brown 51-20.

Howard Lax levelled the match winning the second frame against Harland Davidson on the final black 43-41 before John Spruce moved Mill View into the lead winning the third frame against Manna Singh 59-47. Steve Chandler won another close frame beating Doug Scott on the final black 54-50 before teaming up with John Spruce to win the pairs beating Bobby Carne/Manna Singh 48-42 for the 4-1 win.

Biddick B at home to Steels dominating the first frame against Lee Norton 65-9.

Tommy Ayre pulled one back for Steels before Jimmy Gales levelled the match beating Tommy Rutter 56-39. Philip Straughan/Peter Mills won Biddick the match beating Ray Charlton Senior/Vince Flynn 64-42 to the 3-2 win.

Lumley travelled to The Victory and enjoyed a 4-1 win.

Pennywell Comrades A beat Biddick A 3-2 but sadly no scorecard has been sent in.

Due to no scorecard received Pennywell Comrades A have been docked two points.

The match between The Hetton Centre and Seaham Conservatives A was expected to be close and the singles alternated into a 2-2 situation before Seaham took the pairs for the 3-2 win. Murton Officials welcomed Pennywell Comrades B and enjoyed an excellent 4-1 win.