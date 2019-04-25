Scott Oliver reveals the reasoning behind his shock Hebburn Town departure

Scott Oliver has revealed that a failure to agree on “basic requirements” led to his departure from Northern League Division One runners-up Hebburn Town.

The former Birtley Town boss was expected to extend his six-year reign at the club into a seventh season but stepped down from the role on Thursday morning.

He leaves the club in a healthy position after they finished in second-place in their first season back in the Northern League’s top-flight

A number of meetings have been held to plan for the new season, but they have ended with Oliver’s decision to leave the club.

He told the Gazette: “What I class as basic requirements to take a club forward at this level, we couldn’t agree on it.

“The owners are learning about running a football club, it’s not an easy job to do, but they are learning and there will be mistakes along the way.

“I’ve been tip-toeing around it for the last six weeks.

“But we couldn’t agree on the best way forwards and that meant that I felt the best thing to do was to leave.

“The owners have been fantastic, and they are moving the club along.

“It had been floating along and it will get to where they want to go, because they have come so far already.

“I wish them, and everyone at the club, all of the best for the future.”

Oliver has experienced many ups and downs during his six-year tenure at the Energy Check Sports Ground.

He steered the club through a testing time when their long-term future was put at risk as crowds dipped below 20.

However, he has overseen a resurgence over the last two years and the club were promoted back to the Northern League’s top-flight after a four-year absence last season.

His successor will take over a highly-talented squad that will be seen as one of the favourites to win next season’s Northern League title and Oliver admitted that he is proud of the job he has done.

He said “I am sad to be leaving, but I leave with club in fantastic position, compared to where it was when I came in.

“As a manager, you pass through clubs and it’s a tough job.

“It’s emotional and I feel sorry for the players, because they are a great group, with a great captain and I wonder what is in store for them to be honest.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved in my time at the club and there have been tough times.

“But to leave having finished as runners-up, that has made me very proud.”

The club confirmed that Oliver had stepped down in a statement released on Thursday morning.

It read “Hebburn Town FC have reluctantly accepted the resignation from first team manager Scott Oliver with immediate effect.

“The club would like to put on record its sincerest thanks to Scott for his loyal and dedicated service during his spell at the club as a manager and a player before that.

“We have had some magnificent times with Scott not to mention a promotion from the Northern League Second Division last season along with a great FA Vase run and finishing runners-up in the Northern League First Division this season.

“The club would like to wish Scott well for his future.

“No further comment will be made by the club at this time.”