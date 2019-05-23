South Shields ace pens new long-term contract - but striker Carl Finnigan departs the Mariners

South Shields defender Dillon Morse has penned a new two-year deal, with an option, at Mariners Park.

The former Carlisle United trainee has agreed to remain at the club after a fine campaign, in which he missed only four games as Shields narrowly missed out on promotion.

And the 24-year-old, who has now racked-up over 140 appearances for the Mariners since joining from Blyth Spartans, has turned down interest from elsewhere to remain at the club.

Speaking about the new contract, he said: “I’m over the moon to have signed a deal to be part of this great club for at least another two years.

“The three years I’ve been here have been brilliant for me personally and us as a team, and I’m delighted to commit my future here.

“I have already made a lot of great memories with the lads and now we look forward to next season, where we will hopefully create lots more of those memories.

“I feel I’ve progressed a lot as a player under Lee Picton and Graham Fenton, and alongside the lads here, and I can’t wait to see how much more I can develop over the next two seasons.”

Striker Carl Finnigan, however, will be departing Mariners Park due to mounting work commitments.

Shields were keen to retain the striker but, after talks between the two parties, the prolific forward has left the club.

South Shields joint manager Graham Fenton said: “This is a very sad day for us at the football club.

“Carl has been a brilliant servant to us on and off the pitch over the last three years and we are very sorry to see him leave.

“We offered him a new deal as we very much wanted him to stay, but ultimately he has been given a work opportunity which he cannot turn down, so we can’t stand in his way.

“He leaves on the best possible terms and we would like to thank him for his huge contribution during his time here.

“We’re sure he will continue to be a success both on and off the football pitch in the years ahead.”