South Shields confirm retained list - with long-serving defender set to retire

South Shields FC have announced their retained list after the 2018/19 season – with long-serving defender Barrie Smith set to retire.

Smith spent nine years with the club, making 323 appearances and scoring 20 times – while helping Shields to lift no fewer than six trophies.

And the popular centre back will now call time on his playing career, with the club having paid tribute to his service when announcing the departure.

A club statement said: “He will be remembered as a player who never gave anything less than 100% for the cause, had time for everyone and stuck by the club during one of the darkest periods in its history.

“Barrie and his family will always be welcome at Mariners Park.”

Smith is one of eleven players to depart the club this summer – although a number of those leaving Mariners Park were announced prior to the retained list.

“The departures of Connor Bell, Anthony Callaghan, Gavin Cogdon, Carl Finnigan and Ben Harmison were confirmed over recent weeks,” said a club spokesperson.

“We can now confirm that former academy products Dan Lowther and Karl Ross, as well as three of last season's contracted Under-19s players - David Allasan, Tom Bexton and Max Cowburn - have also left for pastures now.

“The club would like to thank all players who have left us during the summer for their service and wish them well for the future.”

South Shields have retained the following players for the 2019/20 season:

Blair Adams

Craig Baxter

Robert Briggs

Gary Brown

Liam Connell

Luke Daly

David Foley

Josh Gillies

Callum Guy

Darren Lough

Nathan Lowe

Lee Mason

Dillon Morse

Ursene Mouanda

Jon Shaw

Arron Thompson

Phil Turnbull

Daniel Wright

The following player is the only new signing so far during the summer of 2019:

Adam Thurston

And the following players have left the club ahead of the 2019/20 season:

David Allasan

Connor Bell

Tom Bexton

Anthony Callaghan

Gavin Cogdon

Max Cowburn

Carl Finnigan

Ben Harmison

Dan Lowther

Karl Ross

Barrie Smith