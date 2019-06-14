South Shields FC have announced plans for a new ‘hybrid model’ for the 2019-20 campaign – with two extra training sessions a week.

The club’s restructure follows lengthy discussions over a number of months between the board and first team management.

The hybrid model will see the first-team managers, Lee Picton and Graham Fenton, take advantage of increased contact time with much of the first-team squad.

It is a significant commitment by the club and further underlines the faith of the board in the abilities of Picton and Fenton, who are preparing for their fourth season in charge of the first-team.

A club statement read: “The long-term view is that the hybrid system will ultimately progress into a completely full-time model, although we anticipate this could take a number of years to come to fruition.

“There will be an emphasis on promoting exciting young prospects and giving them a platform to showcase their talents, with a continued focus on developing players through the club's own academy.

“Two of last season's academy squad will be regular members of the first-team squad next season, with details to be announced soon.

“The club feels that this initiative will further enhance the opportunities of success for the first-team as it strives to progress higher up the league pyramid.”

Picton and Fenton will also continue to be heavily involved in the coaching of the academy and will aim to add to the success of its first two seasons, which culminated in the academy's first national title in May.

The academy's leadership is to be strengthened by the addition of Jon Shaw, who will join as Head of Professional Development on July 1, alongside his continued role as first-team captain.

Over recent months, the club has developed a strong relationship with the Harton and Westoe Miners' Welfare, which includes representation on their Board of Trustees, and an agreement has been reached to allow the first-team to use the facilities at the Harton and Westoe Miners' Welfare Ground for training purposes.

A programme of additional activities will also be developed there by our SSFC Foundation, whilst maintaining all existing user groups at the facility.

The club has also confirmed the promotion of Wess Brown to Academy and Recruitment Manager.

Brown will head up the recruitment for the club from Futures Academy to first-team, and oversee the alignment of the club's player development from age six upwards, which will include working alongside Shaw in developing players through the 16-19 academy programme.

Brian Smith will aid Brown with first-team recruitment alongside his role as assistant manager, and Catalyst Professional Sports Management will continue to assist the club with recruitment for the first-team and academy.

Brown will also continue with his coaching and leadership of the club's Futures Academy alongside Jamie Williams, in conjunction with Mortimer Community College.

The Futures Academy is preparing to welcome its second intake of students in September following a hugely positive first school calendar year.

A benefit of this continued growth will be a further commitment to the next generation of footballers in the area.

SSFC Foundation's Thinkers and Movers sessions, led by its Programme Delivery Lead Nathan Kew, will continue and help feed youngsters into a new programme for under-6s.

Christopher Reay, who has been appointed as the club's Foundation Phase Lead, will lead the new under-6s programme and manage a smooth transition for players into under-7s teams, whilst also providing a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programme for Foundation Phase coaches at the club.

After confirming the club restructure, Chairman Geoff Thompson said: "This is a very exciting time for South Shields Football Club and we are confident that these changes will greatly assist with our long-term ambitions.

"Reaching the Football League as a community-based club is our goal, but a lot of effort and commitment will be required to turn that ambition into reality.

"The appointments and changes we have decided to make underline that we see this as a long-term project which will require a huge collaborative effort.

"Allowing Lee and Graham the opportunity to spend more time with the first-team players is key for us, and we are excited about the impact that could have as they bid to maximise the potential of our squad.

"The appointment of Jon was also a no-brainer for us.

"He has been a hugely positive influence, both on and off the pitch, since joining us three years ago, and after a terrific two years with Monkseaton High School's football academy, we are delighted to add him to our 16-19 academy leadership team.

"We are all eagerly anticipating the 2019-20 season and are hopeful there are lots of exciting times to come.

"Our supporters have been with us every step of the way during the thrilling journey we have had so far, and we are going to need that to continue to make all of this a success.

"It's critical people continue to get behind us, and we will reward that commitment with an enormous determination to maximise the potential of this club and get it as far as it can possibly go, however long that may take.

"Let's do this together."