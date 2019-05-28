South Shields legend Gavin Cogdon secures National League North move after Mariners departure

Gavin Cogdon has returned to former club Spennymoor Town less than two weeks after his release from South Shields.

The striker made himself a popular figure during his three-year stay at Mariners Park and helped the club to rise from the Northern League to the brink of the National League North.

His time on South Tyneside saw Cogdon score 56 goals in 107 appearances as the Mariners secured consecutive promotions and won the FA Vase, Brooks Mileson Northern League Cup and the Durham Challenge Cup.

But the 36-year-old was released by the Mariners two weeks ago and will now return to a club where he is rightly regarded as a legend.

Cogdon spent seven years at Spennymoor between 2009 and 2016 and plundered his way to 132 goals in 289 appearances as Jason Ainsley’s side went through one of the most successful spells in the history of the club.

Cogdon led from the front as the Moors won four Northern League titles, four Cleator Cups, a Durham Challenge Cup and one Northern League Cup.

The popular striker scored some of the biggest goals in the club’s history as he struck in their 2-1 win over Tunbridge Wells in the FA Vase Final in 2013.

He then signed off in style by grabbing the first goal in their 2-0 win against Northwich Victoria in the Evo-Stik NPL North play-off just a month before joining South Shields.

Cogdon will now return to Brewery Field and he told the club’s website that he has been impressed by the “massive strides” taken by the club during his time away.

He said “It’s a massive move. As soon as I spoke to Jason, I knew it was a club I instantly wanted to come back to.

“I’ve looked at Spennymoor while I’ve been away, and I have seen the massive strides the club has been taking. I can’t wait to get started.

“My first spell here was great, but it’s about looking at the here and now. Spennymoor are in a different position than when I was previously here, and I want to help take them to another level.”