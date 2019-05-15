South Shields legend leaves Mariners Park as management team start summer rebuild

South Shields legend Gavin Cogdon has been released by the Mariners as they begin their summer rebuild after a failed National League North promotion bid.

The club have confirmed veteran frontman Cogdon's contract will not be extended this summer as the club pick up the pieces after their Evo-Stik Premier division play-off loss last week.

Cogdon departs after three years at the club having played a major role in their recent success.

The former Spennymoor Town forward scored a total of 56 goals in 107 appearances, and was a cornerstone of the Mariners side which won the FA Vase at Wembley in their historic five-trophy season. and he played a part in five trophy wins during his three-year spell at Mariners Park.

Confirming the news, a club statement read: "The club can confirm the departure of Gavin Cogdon following the completion of his contract.

"The club would like to thank him for his immense contribution over the last three years and wish him all the best for the future."

The Mariners have also confirmed the departure of striker Connor Bell.

Bell signed a short-term deal with Shields in February, but the striker scored just one goal in 12 appearances as the club missed out on promotion from the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

"We would also like to thank Connor for his efforts and endeavour in the short period he spent with the club, and wish him all the best for the future," the statement continues.

"Further news will be released following the conclusion of individual discussions with the entirety of the current squad."