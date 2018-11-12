World boxing superstar eyed as shock Josh Kelly opponent by Sunderland fighter's trainer

Trainer Adam Booth admits he'd jump at the chance to put pupil Josh Kelly in a ring with Amir Khan.

And Commonwealth welterweight champion Kelly is also open to the idea.

Kelly was in no mood to mess around on Saturday as he moved to 8-0 after stopping Walter Fabian Castillo inside one round on the undercard of Tony Bellew's failed attempt to beat world cruiserweight king Oleksandr Uysk.

His next fight has already been lined up with the 24-year-old, from Ryhope, set to take on Russian former world title challenger David Avanesyan in Sheffield on December 8.

But Booth says he'd be more than happy for Kelly's meteroric rise to continue against former unified world light welterweight champion Khan in 2019.

Although, he doubts Khan, one of British boxing's most coveted names on the world boxing scene, would be keen to mix it with a relative novice.

Amir Khan was ringside in Manchester on Saturday as Josh Kelly won inside a round. Pic via Simon Stacpoole/ Matchroom.

When asked by IFL whether he would be keen for Kelly to fight Khan, Booth said: "100%. Without hesitation. 100%. I would take that fight now.

"He is only an eight fight novice, right? So why would Amir Khan take a loss to an eight fight novice."

When the same question was levelled at 2016 Rio Olympian Kelly, his answer was equally as emphatic.

"Yeah. Of course I would," he said about the prospect of facing Khan once Avanesyan is out of the way.

Josh Kelly won inside one round on Saturday night in Manchester. Pic via Simon Stacpoole/ Matchroom.

"I am just thinking about the next fight - this is the job."

When it comes to the boxing game, Booth is as smart and sharp as they come.

And he knows that Kelly cannot overlook the challenge in front of him next month.

On Avanesyan, Booth, a former trainer of David Haye and George Groves, said: "He beat Shane Mosley and lost on points to Lamont Peterson.

"(This is) A great step up. It is what he needs.

"You could see he is fed up in the right because he wants a proper challenge."

Kelly became Commonwealth champion in Newcastle in June when Australian Kris George retired on his stool.

In March, Kelly won his first professional title comfortably outpointing wily customer Carlos Molina at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.