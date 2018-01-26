Young Jamie Barnshaw leaves his seniors trailing to secure 6km victory

Talented Jarrow and Hebburn junior Jamie Barnshaw, only 14-years-old, left his senior rivals behind with a resounding victory in the South Shields 6km run during the week, writes Brian Kirkley.

Barnshaw stormed clear over the coastal course recording a time of 18:18, with South Shields Harriers’ Jay Bowley second in 18:43, crossing over the as the first Over-40.

Ben Forster was third in 18:49, with Ronnie Kidger fourth in 21:14 and first Over-60.

Garry Brooks, also from the Jarrow club, finished fifth in 21:24, with Michael McNally sixth in 22:10, and Shields’ Damon Liscombe eighth in 23:53.

David Lockney finished 16th in 26:47, with Ken Kidger 17th in 26:54 and Jarrow’s Colin Reay 19th in 27:23.

Michael Wisely was 23rd in 29:26 and second Over-60, with Shields’ Neil Reay 23th in 27:23 and James Lowrie 25th in 29:39.

Shields’ Kathleen Bancroft finished a prominent ninth overall to claim the women’s title in a time of 23:54.

Melissa Cain was second in 25:49, with Jarrow’s Jo Oliver third in 26:46, and Shields’ Alison Kidger fourth in 27:21 and first Over-45.

Amy Hardy was fifth in 29:41, with Lesley-Ann Pearce sixth in 29:55, and Jeanette Hewitson seventh in 29:55 and first Over-50.

Lisa Seales was eighth in 31:03, with Sue Barnes ninth in 32:36, and first Over-60.

Jarrow’s Susan McNally was 10th in 33:54 and second Over-50, with Julia Barnshaw 11th in 33:55 and second Over-45.

Andrea Toop was 12th in 35:33 with Shields’ remarkable Ruth Anderson 13th in 47:34.

Jarrow and Hebburn and South Shields Harriers travel to Leeds tomorrow for the North of England Cross Country Championships.

Over a new course in the grounds of Harewood Hall, athletes from Derbyshire, Cheshire, Lancashire, Yorkshire and Cumbria are in opposition against the Jarrow and Shields’ senior men and women.

With over 1000 runners in the senior men’s race, they take in three laps of the 12km course.

The senior women cover 8km, with races for Under-13, 15, 17 and 20 on the programme.

The Under-17 girls’ 6km race gets things underway at 11am.

Only the 5km Parkruns provide local competition on tomorrow with runs taking place in South Shields, Sunderland, Newcastle, Gateshead, Whitley Bay, Chester-le-Street and Durham, starting at 9am.