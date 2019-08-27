(Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Newcastle United: From Obafemi Martins to Sebastien Bassong, here's where every player the Magpies bought and sold in the 2009/10 season is now

Has it really been a decade since 2009? It seem only yesterday that The Black Eyed Peas were riding high at the top of the charts, and the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry was just getting warmed up.

By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 12:54

Ten years ago, Newcastle United played in the second tier for the first time in 17 years, and here’s where all the players they bought and sold in the 2009/10 season are now.

1. Mike Williamson - Bought from Portsmouth

The defender made over 160 appearances in his six season spell at St. James Park, before joining Wolves in 2016. He's now the player-manager at Gateshead.

2. Habib Beye - Sold to Aston Villa

He was unquestionably a flop for the Villains, and ended up finishing his career at Doncaster Rovers. He's now a big player on the French football punditry scene.

3. Wayne Routledge - Bought from Queens Park Rangers

After struggling for first team opportunities with the Magpies, the Wales international joined Swansea City in 2011 - he's been there ever since.

4. Damien Duff - Sold to Fulham

The Irishman's encouraging start at Newcastle United was scuppered by injury, prompting his move to the Cottagers. He's now retired from playing, but is a coach for Scottish giants Celtic.

