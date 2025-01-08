Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns for another huge night in Newcastle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has announced that tickets are now available for its next UK event, as it returns to Newcastle at the Walker Activity Dome on Saturday, February 8.

Headlining February's card is the unbeaten cruiserweight Karl Thompson, who will compete for the British title against fellow undefeated Brit, Rob Boardman. The co-main event promises more action, as Pic Jardine takes on debutant Tony Shields in a middleweight clash.

This event will follow a busy January for BKFC, which includes shows in Temecula, CA, on January 18 and the highly anticipated KNUCKLEMANIA V on January 26. BKFC is looking to carry its momentum into 2024, building on its growing presence in Europe.

Along with the record-breaking Newcastle event in November, the promotion also held a successful show in Marbella, Spain, where it kicked off a partnership with broadcaster DAZN.

While BKFC focuses on delivering entertaining fights for its fans, the organisation places a strong emphasis on fighter safety. Each bout is overseen by four referees, and owner David Feldman has invested in additional medical staff at ringside to ensure fighters are well cared for.

David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC, said: “In November, Newcastle showed just how much passion the city has for this sport. The fans created an amazing atmosphere, and we are expecting more of the same on February 8th. We are excited to bring this event back to such a great sporting city.”

“The Walker Activity Dome has hosted some memorable combat sports events in recent years, and we are proud to add this BKFC card to that list. The lineup has something for everyone, from title fights to local fighters getting their chance to shine.”