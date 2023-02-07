Ellie Smith and Eleisha Mitchinson with their medals.

The 39 members of the Dokan Karate Club returned from the The English Karate Academy event, in Leigh, in January with a staggering 27 gold medals, 19, silver and 19 bronze.

The medal tally more than doubled that of their nearest rivals in a tournament in which over 900 competitors took part.

Dokan chief instructor, Kevan Mitchinson, said: “All the hard work and training the squad put in paid dividends.

Dokan's Harry Oxley, Jayden Brown, Charley Foster, Riley Rogerson, Lyla Raine, Spencer Charlton, Eva Ramsden and Isabel Thorburn.

“With over 31 clubs and associations entered, this was an outstanding achievement for the students.”

The top individual medal winner of the entire tournament was Dokan student Elle Smith, 18, who won both kata (set movements) gold and also took top spot in kumite (competition fighting).

Elle now has her sights set on this year’s world championships which are taking place in Dundee.

Mr Mitchinson added: “Ellie is a long serving member at Dokan and a shining example of how hard training works.”

Riley Rogerson, centre, with his gold medal.

"We have a busy agenda leading up to the summer season which will culminate with the World Championships in July in Scotland.”

Last month’s national successes follow on from a dozen members of the club travelling to Florence for the WUKF European Championships – returning with four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals.

The Dokan Karate Association runs classes – for all age groups and levels – at Whitburn Parish Hall, All Saints Church, Cleadon, and Redhouse Community Centre, in Sunderland.

For more information, go to www.dokan.co.uk, call 07939 130411 or email [email protected]

Team kata winners Scarlet Lamb and Holly Mataric.

