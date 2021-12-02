Hedworth Hall FC at their charity match

Players from Hedworth Hall Football Club will take part in the sleep-out challenge to raise money for local causes and highlight the problems facing others less well off.

Following the aftermath of Storm Arwen, the club decided on sleeping outdoors through the night to experience what it would be like for homeless people during rough weather conditions.

The players will spend the night at Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare, members of the public are invited to come along and donate food to a trolley which will be donate to a local food bank.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club manager Andrew Beynon said: “We have a good bunch of lads in the squad who often take part in different fundraisers. Last year we played a charity football game to raise money for Children with Cancer UK and the lads managed to raise £7,444.”

One of the players battled cancer during the pandemic and the team were keen to help raise money for charity and show their support. He has since recovered and is back playing football.

This year the team are raising money for vital local causes including Key 2 Life Food bank, Hebburn Helps and The Salvation Army who work hard all year round to help people in difficult circumstances.

When asked how the team are feeling ahead of the sleep out Andrew said: “It’s one of those moments when you will never really understand how bad it is until you actually go through it. We are all up for it and ready to go.

The team will take part in the sleep out on Friday, December 10 from 8pm until 8am the following morning. You can donate to the cause online. The club are hoping to raise at least £1000 which will be split between their chosen charities.

The club hope this is something they can continue each year and raise money for important causes.

Hedworth Hall Football Club extended their thanks to Gary Crutwell and everyone at South Shields Football Club and Steven Camm at Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare for their support.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.