Hebburn Town boss Kevin Bolam reacts to FA Vase third round draw

Hebburn Town.

The Northern League Division One leaders will travel to Merseyside to face Shildon’s conquerers looking to secure a place in the Fourth Round for only the second time in their history.

The Anfield outfit currently sit at the top of the Hallmark Security League First Division North after taking 25 points from their opening 11 games of the season.

And they produced one of the shocks of the last round when they came from behind to claim a 3-1 win against Shildon in the last round of the Vase.

Bolam told the Gazette: “Anyone that can beat Shildon has to have something about them because they’re a good side.

“We will have to prepare fully, as we always try to do and we will do our research on them.

“Hopefully we can get a few pointers from Shildon on what to expect and I will try and get down there to watch them myself.”

Stockton Town - Vase runners-up in 2018 - will have to wait to learn which side they will face in the next step on their quest to make a return to Wembley.

Michael Dunwell’s side will face a trip to the winners of Tuesday night’s replay between Northern Counties East League rivals Selby Town and Bridlington Town.

Consett are also awaiting the outcome of a replay this week as they have been handed an away tie at either Northwich Victoria or Wythenshawe Town.

Newcastle Benfield will follow the Steelmen to the North West as they face a trip to Vauxhall Motors, who have beaten Northern League clubs Jarrow and Ryhope C.W. so far this season.

West Auckland Town have been Vase runners-up twice and they are the only Northern League club to have been handed a home tie in the Third Round as they look to make it a hat-trick of appearances are Wembley.

Gary Forrest’s side will hope to become the fourth North East club to fall victim to Yorkshire Amateurs in this season’s Vase after the Northern Counties East League side saw off Alnwick Town, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion and Seaham Red Star to reach the last 64.