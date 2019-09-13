Hebburn Town complete loan signing from Blyth Spartans as North Shields game approaches
Hebburn Town have completed the loan signing of Blyth Spartans midfielder Lewis Horner – and he could make his debut in Saturday’s game at North Shields.
The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle player has joined the Hornets on an initial 28-day loan.
But the Northern League Division One leaders could turn the move into a permanent deal if Horner impresses during his initial stay on South Tyneside.
The Wallsend Boys Club product began his professional career with SPL club Hibernian and made one appearance for the Easter Road outfit before spending a loan spell with East Stirling.
Horner returned to the North East ahead of the 2013/14 season to join Northern League club Newcastle Benfield but joined Blyth Spartans in the opening week of the campaign.
His form during the season earned Horner a return North of the Border with Inverness Caledonian Thistle and he went on to make 29 appearances in all competitions for the Highlands club – before returning to Spartans in July 2017 ahead of their first season back in the National League North.
He has not been a regular feature in the Spartans side so far this season and his chances of finding a way into their side took a further blow on Thursday night when manager Lee Clark completed the signing of former Newcastle United and Gateshead midfielder Jack Hunter.
Horner will now look to revitalise his career with Hebburn Town
And the club’s Director of Football Stephen Rutherford revealed the thinking behind the move.
He said: “We agreed this is a good move for the player at this time and it benefits both our club as well as Blyth as the player will be playing regularly.
“We'll use this initial period to have a good look with a view to a potential permanent deal with the club.
“He has great calibre and it was only a few seasons ago that he was playing professionally in the Scottish leagues.
“Lewis met the squad last night and we are hoping to have him available for Saturday's game at North Shields, but await the paperwork to be completed first"