New lottery launched to support grassroots sport

Clubs across the North East have signed up for a new lottery which aims to raise millions for community sport and fill the funding gap that threatens its viability.

The Grassroots Sport Lottery is the brainchild of community sport charity Sported, which provides grants and support to more than 5,000 organisations nationwide who use the power of sport to transform lives and address social issues.

By generating additional income through their lotteries, the groups which have signed up will be able to finance items such as equipment and facilities, as well as to keep physical activity accessible to all within their communities.

The launch follows extensive research showing 82 per cent of clubs advised that raising funds was their highest priority and 85 per cent cited that there is insufficient investment from government into the sector.

Sported’s Chief Executive Officer Sarah Kaye said: “The North East is known for having some of England’s biggest and well-supported professional football teams, however, the reality for many sports clubs in communities across the region is that they are struggling.

“Over half of the groups we work with have flagged young people dropping out because of cost pressures.

"Our hope is that the Grassroots Sport Lottery will provide a simple, cost-effective way to generate priceless funds to ensure their doors remain open.”

Tickets for the lottery cost £1 with a draw each Saturday and a top prize of £25,000 – with half of the price of each ticket going directly back into grassroots sport.