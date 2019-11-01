Newcastle Falcons' Mark Wilson named on England bench for World Cup final
Newcastle Falcons back-rower Mark Wilson has been named on England's bench for Saturday's Rugby World Cup final.
Wilson, who will join Sale Sharks on loan for the season, forms part of the squad for the 9am UK-time kick-off against South Africa in the Japanese city of Yokohama.
Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards said: "Everyone here knows what an incredible player Mark is, as he showed when he came on during the semi-final and made a crucial turnover against New Zealand.
"We as a club, and I'm sure I speak for all of our supporters too, wish Mark and the rest of the England team all the very best for the final.
"They have already done themselves and their families proud."
Supporters with a valid match ticket for Saturday's Newcastle Falcons v Jersey Reds game are welcome watch the World Cup final in Kingston Park Stadium's West Stand concourse bar.