A penalty save and TWO goals: The bizarrely brilliant week of this non-league striker

A bizarre - but brilliant - week for this non-league striker

The unavailability of goalkeepers Jak Wells and Marc English saw Hargrave pressed into action between the sticks for last weekend’s Northern League Division Two fixture at Carlisle City.

The emergency stopper saved an eleventh minute penalty from Kyle Armstrong and helped his side to an impressive 2-1 win at Gillford Park.

Jarrow made a quick return to Cumbria on Wednesday night as they face Division One club Carlisle City in the Mitre Sports Brooks Mileson League Cup – and the return of keeper English meant that Hargrave was restored to his usual outfield role.

The striker capped off a remarkable few days by scoring twice as his side upset the odds to claim a 3-1 win at the Frenchfield Stadium.

Bell said “Glen is a superb team player.

“He will play in any position for the team and one thing guaranteed he gives 100% consistently.

“He is an excellent player to have in our squad and he thoroughly deserves the praise he will get this week.

“It’s a bit of a unique story this week - playing in goal on Saturday, saving a penalty, and having a great game when he played up front on Wednesday.

“He scored two goals and worked hard to help secure a victory.

“All in all, it’s been a great few days for the club with all of the lads playing their part.”

Hargrave will be denied the opportunity to complete a hat-trick of remarkable appearances as his is unavailable for Saturday’s historic FA Vase Second Qualifying Round tie against Newton Aycliffe.

Jarrow’s Perth Green will host a Vase tie for the first time in the club’s history and Bell admitted that he had been doing his homework ahead of the game.

He told the Gazette: “We have watched Newton Aycliffe and we will prepare for the game accordingly.

“But we will concentrate on getting our performance to the level needed for this game because we know that Newton Aycliffe are a good side, and this is a massive challenge for us.

“We are really looking forward to this game and it is a really exciting tie for us.

“Our performances have been decent of late and we will be looking to take that into Saturday’s game.

“We understand that we will need to be at our best to get anything out of the game and we will certainly enjoy this historic occasion.