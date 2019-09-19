South Shields could go top of the league with a win on Saturday.

Shields take on second-placed Basford United knowing a two-goal victory would take them to the top of the standings, with the rest of the top six on FA Cup duty.

Basford will climb from second to first should they win, but Lee Picton and Graham Fenton's side are looking to make the leap from sixth.

Shields captain Jon Shaw feels the club's fans could make all the difference in the 3pm kick-off.

He said: "I mentioned after the game last Saturday that the support we've been given already this season has been outstanding and words can’t always describe the difference it makes or the effect it has on us and our opponents.

"However, as much as Lee and Graham set high standards for us I’m going to for our fans.

"We're appealing for them to be there for us and get behind the team from the first second of the match and we will do everything we can to deliver for them."

Shields have won their last two games since being knocked out of the FA Cup by Colne.

Last Saturday's 2-1 victory at previously unbeaten Matlock Town was particularly pleasing for Shaw, who scored in the win.

He added: "The lads showed great character at Matlock to bounce back from the previous two performances.

"After drawing at Mariners Park and losing the replay at Colne in the FA Cup, I’m sure some people started to worry but Colne deserve a lot of credit for their approach and the way they executed their gameplan.

"From our point of view, it was obviously disappointing not to break them down over the two games, which is something we haven’t had too much experience of over the last few years, but Colne deserved to go through and we had to react.

"The training building up to Matlock was about sticking together while demanding more from each other and I think those traits showed in our approach to the match.

"We knew it was going to be tough with them being unbeaten, the travel and the quality of the pitch, but the focus from the lads was fantastic and we deserved the win."

Shields are expected to be without Jason Gilchrist (hamstring), Nathan Lowe (calf) and Luke Daly (knee) tomorrow.