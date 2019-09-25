Take a look at the torrential weather pictures from South Shields FC's win over Gainsborough
South Shields FC management, players and fans alike braved the torrential weather conditions last night to earn a 2-0 victory over Gainsborough Trinity.
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 14:02 pm
Just over 1,200 fans battled the storm and entered the turnstiles at Mariners Park as goals from Josh Gillies and Jon Shaw sent Lee Picton and Graham Fenton’s men top of the Northern Premier table. Scroll and click through the pages to see the dramatic pictures, captured superbly by Kev Wilson: