Take a look at the torrential weather pictures from South Shields FC's win over Gainsborough

South Shields fans braved the poor weather conditions to cheer their side on to a 2-0 victory over Gainsborough Trinity.

South Shields FC management, players and fans alike braved the torrential weather conditions last night to earn a 2-0 victory over Gainsborough Trinity.

By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 14:02 pm

Just over 1,200 fans battled the storm and entered the turnstiles at Mariners Park as goals from Josh Gillies and Jon Shaw sent Lee Picton and Graham Fenton’s men top of the Northern Premier table. Scroll and click through the pages to see the dramatic pictures, captured superbly by Kev Wilson:

1. Jon Shaw celebrates his injury time goal

2. Jon Shaw is mobbed by his teammates

3. Jon Shaw wheels away in celebration

4. Millenic Alli and supporters soaked in the rain

