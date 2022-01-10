Leeds Rhinos Nostalgia: On this day in history

1970

Leeds beat city rivals Bramley 20-9 in an ‘away’ game played at Headingley, though thick fog meant the 4,549 crowd saw little of the action.

John Atkinson starred with a hat-trick for Leeds, Syd Hynes, Alan Smith and substitute Trevor Briggs, with a spectacular effort, also crossed and Bev Risman kicked their only goal.

1947

Leeds began the year with three straight defeats, at Halifax on New Year’s Day, home to Wigan two days later and 7-2 away against Dewsbury on January 10, when Bert Cook’s goal provided their only points.

1925

A goal by Joe Thompson was all Leeds had to show from a 12-2 loss at Keighley.

The Loiners had beaten the same opponents 13-8 in a home game a week earlier.

1920

After low-scoring wins over Dewsbury and Bradford Northern to begin the year, Leeds were crushed 24-2 by Hull at the Boulevard.

Jim Bacon kicked a goal for the visitors.

1914

Fred Harrison scored his only try of the season as the Loiners beat Hull 7-6 at Headingley.

WH Ganley and Dan Lewis each kicked a goal to give Leeds the win, despite the visitors scoring two tries to their one.