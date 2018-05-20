Second crushing Royal London One-Day Cup loss for Durham Jets

Durham suffered a second Royal London One Day Cup hammering today, leaving them rooted to the foot of the fledgling Group A table.

Opener Alex Davies made Lancashire’s second-highest individual score in List A cricket as his side beat Tom Latham’s men by 192 runs iat Emirates Old Trafford.

Davies hit 147 in his team’s 50-over total of 314-7 and that proved to be far too many for Durham’s batsmen, who replied with 122 all out in 31.1 overs.

At one stage, however, it seemed the visitors might be chasing an even more intimidating total as the in-form Keaton Jennings helped Davies bring up Lancashire’s first 100 runs inside 14 overs.

The pair eventually broke their county’s first-wicket record in List A cricket against Durham and had put on 175 in 28.2 overs when Jennings made room to whack Nathan Rimmington to leg but was bowled for 73.

Karl Brown then added 51 with Davies but the determination of Durham’s bowlers not to be overwhelmed on a typically warm Manchester afternoon was rewarded when four wickets fell for 12 runs in 3.3 overs.

Brown skied a slog off James Weighell to Michael Richardson running in from mid-on, and some nifty footwork from the same bowler ran out Liam Livingstone for two.

Dane Vilas chipped a catch back to Ryan Pringle and when Steven Croft edged Weighell to Stuart Poynter, Lancashire were 238 for six in the 40th over.

A measure of reconstruction rather than all-out acceleration was required but Jordan Clark managed to add 56 in eight overs with Davies before the opener was caught at short third man by Mattie Potts when attempting a reverse ramp off Rimmington.

Davies had batted for all 14 balls of his side’s 50-over allotment and had hit 16 fours and one six in his 137-ball innings.

Rimmington bowled Joe Mennie in the final over to finish with 3-64, while Weighell returned figures of 2-59, while Ryan Pringle bowled as well as anybody for his 1-51 off 10 overs.

Clark ended the innings on 48 not out off 34 balls.

Durham – crushed by Yorkshire in Friday’s group opener – were left to reflect that their daunting target could have been 50 runs greater had they not checked Lancashire’s progress so effectively early in the final quarter of the innings.

However, at no stage in their innings did the visitors threaten to get close to their distant goal.

The procession of Durham batsmen back to the pavilion began in the third over when Paul Collingwood came down the wicket to Tom Bailey but was smartly stumped by Vilas when the wicketkeeper noticed that Collingwood was very slow to regain his crease.

Mennie then had both Ryan Pringle and Graham Clark leg before for 15 and eight respectively, these dismissals being bridged by that of Richardson, who was bowled off the inside edge for one when attempting to cut Bailey.

That left Durham on 32-4, and although Will Smith and Tom Latham attempted a limited recovery with a 30-run stand, the game was all but lost.

Smith was bowled for eight when attempting to scoop Livingstone and Latham was leg before on the back foot to the same bowler for 26.

The final four wickets were taken by the spinners Matt Parkinson having Poynter and Potts caught in the cordon and Weighell being brilliantly taken at midwicket by a diving Livingstone off Stephen Parry for 23.

The match ended when Rimmington blasted back a return catch to Parry in the 32nd over. Five Lancashire bowlers took two wickets, the most economical being Bailey with 2-16.

Durham next visit Derby to take on Derbyshire on Wednesday.