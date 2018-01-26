South Shields Westoe geared up for crucial Consett clash

South Shields Westoe are looking to close the gap on the top two in DN1 this weekend, but they’ll have to be at their best when they entertain promotion rivals Consett at Wood Terrace on tomorrow.

Currently sitting in third and fourth respectively, Westoe need to win this game to open up a clear gap as the visitors currently have three games in hand.

Westoe will look to continue their current form after a seven-try performance last weekend against Medicals.

This match promises to be a clash of the Titans up front, with two attacking back-lines who will look to create space and scoring opportunities out wide.

Westoe welcome back talisman and juggernaut Raymie Elliott to the front row and Anthony Rumis earns a start in the row, while captain Andrew Kirton switches to the flank.

The single addition to the back-line sees player-coach Chris Judson back at scrum-half.

Luke Moffett switches to fly-half, with Jake Arnold swapping to the full-back spot.

Haydn Richards retains his bench position, joined by Graeme Smith and Louis Hagen, completing a talented trio in reserve.

With two similar sides, previous victories have gone with the home advantage, however, this match will likely be won or lost on commitment and determination.

Squad is as follows: Ryan Lamb, Raymie Elliott, Rob Scorer, John Younghusband, Anthony Rumis, Andrew Kirton, Joe McKenzie, Sam Gaff, Chris Judson, Luke Moffett, Jamie Preston, Derek Worthington, Zach Clark, Mark McMahon, Jake Arnold, Haydn Richards, Graeme Smith, Louis Hagan.