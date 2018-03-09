South Shields Westoe not be taking Redcar for granted

South Shields Westoe entertain bottom of the table Redcar at Wood Terrace tomorrow aiming to maintain their promotion push.

With Westoe currently sitting third in the DN1 league, this should, on paper, be an easy victory for the home side, but nothing is certain in this league.

However, Redcar held Westoe to a draw in their previous encounter and rattled the usually controlled side, who tried to force the scores rather than sticking to their game plan and procedures.

A combination of long, looping inaccurate passes and a pack that failed to fire on the day, allowed the Redcar side to beat the form book and claim the draw.

Westoe need to continue with current form, remain patient and create the space before punishing Redcar out wide.

A combination of their power up front and dangerous running skills, as shown in their 123 point demolition of Gosforth two weeks ago, will produce the win.

They must ensure that they work for the scores and not assume they will come naturally.

Top try scorer Sam Gaff returns at No8, with Andy Kirton switching to the blind-side.

Mark McMahon returns on the wing, with Richard Burrows moving into the centre.

With fire-power all over the side, the Westoe faithful should be in for another cracking performance.

First Team squad: Ryan Lamb, James Sant, Raymie Elliott, John Younghusband, Anthony Rumis, Andrew Kirton, Joe McKenzie, Sam Gaff, Chris Judson, Luke Moffett, Mark McMahon, Derek Worthington, Richard Burrows, Jamie Preston, Jake Arnold, Rob Scorer, Graeme Smith, Louis Hagan.

The West Nautical Development team are in the Candy League Final against Mowden Park.